Range Resources Corp (RRC) volume hits 2.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) started slowly as it slid -1.18% to $39.34, before settling in for the price of $39.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRC posted a 52-week range of $27.29-$41.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.77.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Range Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.61%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,200 shares at the rate of 40.16, making the entire transaction reach 168,672 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,663. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 9,568 for 40.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 388,652. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,800 in total.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Range Resources Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.68% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corp (RRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.27, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.19.

In the same vein, RRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Range Resources Corp, RRC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.11 million was lower the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corp (RRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.06% that was lower than 44.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.