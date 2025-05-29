RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Moves -1.10% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.10% to $55.05, before settling in for the price of $55.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RELX posted a 52-week range of $43.28-$56.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 3.95% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.62.

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. RELX Plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 4.42% institutional ownership.

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RELX Plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RELX Plc ADR (RELX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.81, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.85.

In the same vein, RELX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RELX Plc ADR (RELX)

Going through the that latest performance of [RELX Plc ADR, RELX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of RELX Plc ADR (RELX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.00% that was lower than 25.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.