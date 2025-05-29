Remitly Global Inc (RELY) plunge -5.61% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.02% at $21.52, before settling in for the price of $22.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RELY posted a 52-week range of $11.60-$27.32.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 60.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.49.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Remitly Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.69%, in contrast to 64.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 970 shares at the rate of 22.33, making the entire transaction reach 21,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,128. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,583 for 22.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 328,263. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,256,598 in total.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.49% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Remitly Global Inc (RELY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.40.

In the same vein, RELY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.46% that was higher than 44.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.