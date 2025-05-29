Rubrik Inc (RBRK) went down -0.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.80% at $94.09, before settling in for the price of $94.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBRK posted a 52-week range of $28.34-$95.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 23.73% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.61.

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Rubrik Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.44%, in contrast to 39.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 90.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,252,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 504,584. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for 90.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 900,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 555,165 in total.

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rubrik Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.72% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubrik Inc (RBRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 850.22.

In the same vein, RBRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubrik Inc (RBRK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.53% While, its Average True Range was 3.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Rubrik Inc (RBRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.15% that was lower than 72.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.