Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.22

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 38.58% to $1.24, before settling in for the price of $0.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGD posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$12.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1010, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4992.

Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate – Development industry. Safe and Green Development Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.07%, in contrast to 7.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09 ’24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 0.26, making the entire transaction reach 3,163 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,472. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10 ’24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for 0.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 145,472 in total.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ: SGD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.40.

In the same vein, SGD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.94.

Technical Analysis of Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD)

[Safe and Green Development Corp, SGD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.1484.

Raw Stochastic average of Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.48% that was higher than 125.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.