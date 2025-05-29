Samsara Inc (IOT) Moves -0.66% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday, Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) started slowly as it slid -0.66% to $46.48, before settling in for the price of $46.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IOT posted a 52-week range of $27.14-$61.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 61.83% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $295.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $279.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.76.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Samsara Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.96%, in contrast to 42.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER sold 63,017 shares at the rate of 46.54, making the entire transaction reach 2,932,802 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 405,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER sold 54,457 for 47.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,577,321. This particular insider is now the holder of 90,000 in total.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Samsara Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.21% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Samsara Inc (IOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 237.37.

In the same vein, IOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Samsara Inc (IOT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Samsara Inc, IOT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.49 million was lower the volume of 3.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Samsara Inc (IOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.41% that was lower than 58.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.