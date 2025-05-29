Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) 14-day ATR is 1.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Wednesday, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) started slowly as it slid -5.28% to $28.86, before settling in for the price of $30.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRRK posted a 52-week range of $6.76-$46.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -5.25% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.64.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.33%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 32.83, making the entire transaction reach 164,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,750. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,500 for 33.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 215,014. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,750 in total.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.43% and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 62.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76.

In the same vein, SRRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Scholar Rock Holding Corp, SRRK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.23% that was lower than 61.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.