Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) went down -3.66% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.66% to $39.48, before settling in for the price of $40.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STNG posted a 52-week range of $30.63-$84.67.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 31.33% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.95.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.23%, in contrast to 72.61% institutional ownership.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Scorpio Tankers Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.65% and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in the upcoming year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.03, and its Beta score is -0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.74.

In the same vein, STNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

[Scorpio Tankers Inc, STNG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.82% that was lower than 49.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.