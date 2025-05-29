Scynexis Inc (SCYX) last month performance of -3.90% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) established initial surge of 28.04% at $0.93, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCYX posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 478.81% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9343, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2008.

Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Scynexis Inc industry. Scynexis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.76%, in contrast to 30.68% institutional ownership.

Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Scynexis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scynexis Inc (SCYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.83. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.87.

In the same vein, SCYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scynexis Inc (SCYX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Scynexis Inc, SCYX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0803.

Raw Stochastic average of Scynexis Inc (SCYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.08% that was higher than 88.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.