ServiceNow Inc (NOW) went down -0.59% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.59% at $1021.30, before settling in for the price of $1027.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $637.99-$1198.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $892.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $949.14.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. ServiceNow Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.42%, in contrast to 89.92% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s Director sold 428 for 1000.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 428,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 319 in total.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

ServiceNow Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.06% and is forecasted to reach 19.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 26.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $138.64, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.43.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.37, a figure that is expected to reach 3.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.72% While, its Average True Range was 22.98.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.46% that was lower than 51.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.