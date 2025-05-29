ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) last month volatility was 2.90%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.54% at $115.32, before settling in for the price of $123.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTAN posted a 52-week range of $79.81-$131.33.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.60.

ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. ServiceTitan Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 66.86%, in contrast to 25.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,494 shares at the rate of 94.65, making the entire transaction reach 520,007 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,302. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,175 for 94.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 963,064. This particular insider is now the holder of 325,409 in total.

ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

ServiceTitan Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.14% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year.

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.54.

In the same vein, TTAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.59% While, its Average True Range was 6.84.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.29% that was lower than 50.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.