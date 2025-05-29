Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) volume hits 1.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) established initial surge of 0.62% at $161.21, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $160.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPG posted a 52-week range of $136.34-$190.13.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.65% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $158.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.46.

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Simon Property Group, Inc industry. Simon Property Group, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.87%, in contrast to 92.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 22 shares at the rate of 164.80, making the entire transaction reach 3,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,763. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 42 for 164.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,367 in total.

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Simon Property Group, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.54% and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.09, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.59.

In the same vein, SPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Simon Property Group, Inc, SPG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.65% While, its Average True Range was 3.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.96% that was higher than 35.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.