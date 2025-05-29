Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Moves 0.58% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) established initial surge of 0.58% at $22.39, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $22.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $18.69-$41.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 2.29% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $339.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.49%, in contrast to 73.56% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 840,000 for 23.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,838,448. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,059,714 in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.98% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.12.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sirius XM Holdings Inc, SIRI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.61% that was lower than 45.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.