SM Energy Co (SM) last month performance of 0.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) started slowly as it slid -0.71% to $23.66, before settling in for the price of $23.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SM posted a 52-week range of $19.67-$50.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 23.15% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.63.

SM Energy Co (SM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. SM Energy Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.52%, in contrast to 102.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 21.32, making the entire transaction reach 21,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 488,101. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 28.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,535 in total.

SM Energy Co (SM) Earnings and Revenue Records

SM Energy Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.85% and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in the upcoming year.

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SM Energy Co (SM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.32, and its Beta score is 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, SM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SM Energy Co (SM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SM Energy Co, SM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 2.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of SM Energy Co (SM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.04% that was lower than 69.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.