Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.65% to $1.70, before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDAI posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.25.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3190, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5632.

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Spectral AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.94%, in contrast to 10.37% institutional ownership.

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Spectral AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.06% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spectral AI Inc (MDAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46.

In the same vein, MDAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Spectral AI Inc, MDAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.36 million was lower the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.1040.

Raw Stochastic average of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.37% that was lower than 83.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.