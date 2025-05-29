Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) recent quarterly performance of 11.92% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.88% to $24.04, before settling in for the price of $23.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRAD posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$25.85.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 228.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.80.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sportradar Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.27%, in contrast to 44.08% institutional ownership.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 228.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 87.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $116.47, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.10.

In the same vein, SRAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sportradar Group AG, SRAD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million was inferior to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.76% that was lower than 44.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.