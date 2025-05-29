Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.29 million

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) established initial surge of 1.62% at $663.96, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $653.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPOT posted a 52-week range of $288.07-$671.24.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $599.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $487.35.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Spotify Technology S.A industry. Spotify Technology S.A’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.18%, in contrast to 67.93% institutional ownership.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Spotify Technology S.A’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.28% and is forecasted to reach 13.88 in the upcoming year.

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 25.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $109.44, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.94.

In the same vein, SPOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.07, a figure that is expected to reach 2.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Spotify Technology S.A, SPOT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.18% While, its Average True Range was 22.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.10% that was lower than 53.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.