Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) went up 3.02% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) established initial surge of 3.02% at $169.27, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $164.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFM posted a 52-week range of $74.14-$178.99.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.75% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $158.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $138.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc industry. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 98.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,915 shares at the rate of 165.08, making the entire transaction reach 481,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 183,485. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,915 for 163.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 477,771. This particular insider is now the holder of 180,570 in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.17% and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.11, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.08.

In the same vein, SFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, SFM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.05% While, its Average True Range was 5.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.22% that was lower than 45.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.