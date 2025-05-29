STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) 20 Days SMA touch 2.80%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) established initial surge of 1.60% at $35.48, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $34.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STAG posted a 52-week range of $28.61-$41.58.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $185.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.04.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the STAG Industrial Inc industry. STAG Industrial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 89.46% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s Director sold 6,000 for 36.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,666 in total.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.87% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for STAG Industrial Inc (STAG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.79, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.61.

In the same vein, STAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [STAG Industrial Inc, STAG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.98% that was lower than 29.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.