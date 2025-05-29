Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.88: Right on the Precipice

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 10.00% at $2.75, before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRFM posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$6.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 106.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.35%, in contrast to 18.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,065 shares at the rate of 2.46, making the entire transaction reach 14,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,901. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,984 for 2.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,917 in total.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.14% and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, SRFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.87% that was lower than 116.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.