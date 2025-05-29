Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) recent quarterly performance of -1.71% is not showing the real picture

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) flaunted slowness of -9.64% at $462.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $511.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNPS posted a 52-week range of $365.74-$624.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $454.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $496.51.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Synopsys, Inc industry. Synopsys, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 91.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s EXECUTIVE CHAIR sold 15,705 shares at the rate of 444.42, making the entire transaction reach 6,979,652 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,671.

Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Synopsys, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.45% and is forecasted to reach 16.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synopsys, Inc (SNPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.19, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.84.

In the same vein, SNPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.52, a figure that is expected to reach 3.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Synopsys, Inc, SNPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.87% While, its Average True Range was 18.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.80% that was higher than 44.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.