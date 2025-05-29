Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.07 million

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.91% to $228.33, before settling in for the price of $226.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $135.24-$240.78.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $218.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $187.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 89.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 173 shares at the rate of 214.20, making the entire transaction reach 37,057 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,878.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.41% and is forecasted to reach 9.12 in the upcoming year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.19.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -25.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO)

[Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, TTWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.31% While, its Average True Range was 6.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.80% that was lower than 38.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.