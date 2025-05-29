Talos Energy Inc (TALO) plunge -0.74% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.75% to $8.07, before settling in for the price of $8.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TALO posted a 52-week range of $6.23-$12.71.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 26.91% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -233.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.78.

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Talos Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.76%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 27 ’24, this organization’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 10.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,030,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,545,604. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26 ’24, Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 336,700 for 10.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,430,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,445,604 in total.

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Talos Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -233.33% and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in the upcoming year.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Talos Energy Inc (TALO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.55, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.24.

In the same vein, TALO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Talos Energy Inc, TALO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.65 million was inferior to the volume of 1.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.78% that was lower than 64.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.