Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) 14-day ATR is 5.40: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.31% at $159.34, before settling in for the price of $161.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRGP posted a 52-week range of $114.36-$218.51.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $174.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $176.91.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Targa Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 92.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 161.64, making the entire transaction reach 3,232,841 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,139.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.33% and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in the upcoming year.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.28, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.05.

In the same vein, TRGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.55% While, its Average True Range was 4.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.54% that was lower than 46.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.