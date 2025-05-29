TC Energy Corporation (TRP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $46.39: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.40% to $49.89, before settling in for the price of $50.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRP posted a 52-week range of $33.78-$51.34.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.04 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.39.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. TC Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 75.73% institutional ownership.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.18% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TC Energy Corporation (TRP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.45, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.59.

In the same vein, TRP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

Going through the that latest performance of [TC Energy Corporation, TRP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.36 million was inferior to the volume of 2.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.39% that was higher than 24.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.