TE Connectivity plc (TEL) last month volatility was 1.60%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) flaunted slowness of -0.67% at $160.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $161.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEL posted a 52-week range of $116.30-$164.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $297.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $296.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $145.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $147.73.

TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TE Connectivity plc industry. TE Connectivity plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 92.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 20,400 shares at the rate of 162.85, making the entire transaction reach 3,322,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,625.

TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.78% and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity plc (TEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.13, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.09.

In the same vein, TEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.56, a figure that is expected to reach 2.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity plc (TEL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TE Connectivity plc, TEL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.00% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of TE Connectivity plc (TEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.42% that was lower than 35.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.