TELA Bio Inc (TELA) last month volatility was 5.44%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.08% to $1.39, before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TELA posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.06.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1814, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3625.

TELA Bio Inc (TELA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. TELA Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.65%, in contrast to 58.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 24 ’24, this organization’s COO and CFO bought 64,444 shares at the rate of 2.25, making the entire transaction reach 144,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,388. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24 ’24, Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 22,222 for 2.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,082 in total.

TELA Bio Inc (TELA) Earnings and Revenue Records

TELA Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.53% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TELA Bio Inc (TELA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, TELA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TELA Bio Inc (TELA)

Going through the that latest performance of [TELA Bio Inc, TELA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.1335.

Raw Stochastic average of TELA Bio Inc (TELA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.72% that was lower than 100.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.