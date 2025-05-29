TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.28 million

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $35.14, before settling in for the price of $35.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGTX posted a 52-week range of $15.16-$46.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2514.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 493.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.94.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. TG Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.96%, in contrast to 62.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03 ’25, this organization’s CFO sold 11,337 shares at the rate of 30.29, making the entire transaction reach 343,443 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 670,632. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 10,021 for 28.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 285,939. This particular insider is now the holder of 660,611 in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 493.33% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $144.02, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.44.

In the same vein, TGTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.80% that was lower than 60.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.