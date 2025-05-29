The key reasons why General Dynamics Corp (GD) is -13.65% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.00% to $273.64, before settling in for the price of $279.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GD posted a 52-week range of $239.20-$316.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $268.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $271.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $278.30.

General Dynamics Corp (GD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. General Dynamics Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 86.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 27,562 shares at the rate of 272.11, making the entire transaction reach 7,499,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,192.

General Dynamics Corp (GD) Earnings and Revenue Records

General Dynamics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.65% and is forecasted to reach 16.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for General Dynamics Corp (GD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.99, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.97.

In the same vein, GD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.41, a figure that is expected to reach 3.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Going through the that latest performance of [General Dynamics Corp, GD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.99 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.97% While, its Average True Range was 4.99.

Raw Stochastic average of General Dynamics Corp (GD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.73% that was lower than 26.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.