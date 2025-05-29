The key reasons why Honest Company Inc (HNST) is -45.60% away from 52-week high?

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.01% at $4.88, before settling in for the price of $4.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNST posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$8.97.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 276.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $537.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.21.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Honest Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.51%, in contrast to 60.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 10,746 shares at the rate of 5.32, making the entire transaction reach 57,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 421,098. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat. sold 5,138 for 5.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,334. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,032 in total.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Honest Company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 276.19% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honest Company Inc (HNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38.

In the same vein, HNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honest Company Inc (HNST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Honest Company Inc (HNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.70% that was higher than 64.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.