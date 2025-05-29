The key reasons why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) is -29.62% away from 52-week high?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.72% to $75.14, before settling in for the price of $77.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFF posted a 52-week range of $65.85-$106.77.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.61%, in contrast to 94.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,500 shares at the rate of 76.05, making the entire transaction reach 342,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,696. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 850 for 77.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,807. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,393 in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.49% and is forecasted to reach 4.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.78.

In the same vein, IFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

[International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, IFF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.76% that was lower than 32.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.