The key reasons why Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) is -40.48% away from 52-week high?

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) flaunted slowness of -3.24% at $63.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $65.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTH posted a 52-week range of $59.27-$106.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.65.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Meritage Homes Corp industry. Meritage Homes Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.29%, in contrast to 99.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 69.28, making the entire transaction reach 346,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,700. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 4,862 for 72.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,408. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,278 in total.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.74% and is forecasted to reach 9.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meritage Homes Corp (MTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.45, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, MTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.88, a figure that is expected to reach 2.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Meritage Homes Corp, MTH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.98% that was higher than 39.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.