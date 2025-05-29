The key reasons why Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) is -48.67% away from 52-week high?

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.45% at $10.65, before settling in for the price of $10.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNBR posted a 52-week range of $4.48-$20.75.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.16.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Sleep Number Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.78%, in contrast to 76.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 8,300 shares at the rate of 9.03, making the entire transaction reach 74,942 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,972. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s EVP & CFO bought 7,200 for 7.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,263. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,970 in total.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sleep Number Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, SNBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.68% that was lower than 128.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.