The key reasons why TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) is -1.36% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE: TXNM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.69% to $56.51, before settling in for the price of $56.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXNM posted a 52-week range of $35.56-$57.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.99.

TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. TXNM Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.36%, in contrast to 105.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 2,300 shares at the rate of 48.42, making the entire transaction reach 111,366 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,378.

TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

TXNM Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.17% and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE: TXNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.13, and its Beta score is 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, TXNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM)

Going through the that latest performance of [TXNM Energy Inc, TXNM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.25% that was lower than 28.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.