The key reasons why Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) is -22.10% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.72% to $47.19, before settling in for the price of $47.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRNS posted a 52-week range of $36.53-$60.58.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.09.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Varonis Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.67%, in contrast to 106.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’24, this organization’s CFO and COO sold 91,345 shares at the rate of 53.70, making the entire transaction reach 4,905,444 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 504,598.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Varonis Systems Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.43% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.86.

In the same vein, VRNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Varonis Systems Inc, VRNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.05 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.76% that was lower than 33.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.