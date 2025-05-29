Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) started slowly as it slid -2.97% to $6.20, before settling in for the price of $6.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MODG posted a 52-week range of $5.42-$16.89.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -309.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.35.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.06%, in contrast to 66.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Pres., Callaway Golf bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 6.86, making the entire transaction reach 68,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 14 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for 6.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,009,297 in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -309.08% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.23.

In the same vein, MODG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, MODG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.37 million was lower the volume of 3.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.39% that was higher than 68.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.