TREX Co., Inc (TREX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.23 million

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.82% at $56.10, before settling in for the price of $58.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TREX posted a 52-week range of $49.01-$88.84.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.17.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. TREX Co., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.72%, in contrast to 108.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CHRO sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 60.27, making the entire transaction reach 90,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,527.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

TREX Co., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.57% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TREX Co., Inc (TREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.69, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.38.

In the same vein, TREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TREX Co., Inc (TREX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.99% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of TREX Co., Inc (TREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.70% that was higher than 46.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.