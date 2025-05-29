United Homes Group Inc (UHG) average volume reaches $205.49K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

United Homes Group Inc (NASDAQ: UHG) established initial surge of 20.50% at $2.41, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHG posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$7.80.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.41% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.42.

United Homes Group Inc (UHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the United Homes Group Inc industry. United Homes Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.01%, in contrast to 19.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.95, making the entire transaction reach 97,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 33,330 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 197,801 in total.

United Homes Group Inc (NASDAQ: UHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Homes Group Inc (UHG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.61, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.03.

In the same vein, UHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67.

Technical Analysis of United Homes Group Inc (UHG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [United Homes Group Inc, UHG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of United Homes Group Inc (UHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.84% that was higher than 82.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.