United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) last month performance of -27.98% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -5.84% at $2.42, before settling in for the price of $2.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$3.86.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.88% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 412.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.53.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. United States Antimony Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.72%, in contrast to 22.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’24, this organization’s Chairman & CEO bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 1.45, making the entire transaction reach 289,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,528,818. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10 ’24, Company’s Director bought 70,000 for 1.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 338,333 in total.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

United States Antimony Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 412.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corp (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.93.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.75% that was lower than 106.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.