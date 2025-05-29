Upwork Inc (UPWK) volume hits 1.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) flaunted slowness of -1.39% at $15.60, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $15.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPWK posted a 52-week range of $8.43-$18.14.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.82.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Upwork Inc industry. Upwork Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.06%, in contrast to 90.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s GM, Marketplace sold 1,620 shares at the rate of 16.41, making the entire transaction reach 26,583 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,655 for 16.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,151. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,294 in total.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc (UPWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.35, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.30.

In the same vein, UPWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Upwork Inc, UPWK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Upwork Inc (UPWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.02% that was lower than 55.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.