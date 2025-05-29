US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) volume hits 1.82 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.01% to $77.60, before settling in for the price of $77.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $50.05-$78.18.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.72.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry. US Foods Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.73%, in contrast to 102.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 75.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,125,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,077.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

US Foods Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.01% and is forecasted to reach 4.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.66, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.50.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [US Foods Holding Corp, USFD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.85 million was lower the volume of 2.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.75% that was lower than 27.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.