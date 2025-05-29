Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) volume hits 3.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) set off with pace as it heaved 8.67% to $164.64, before settling in for the price of $151.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTN posted a 52-week range of $129.85-$199.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $147.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.43.

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Vail Resorts Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 102.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 185 shares at the rate of 160.00, making the entire transaction reach 29,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,956. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 192.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,005. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,573 in total.

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.98% and is forecasted to reach 8.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vail Resorts Inc (MTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.14, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.47.

In the same vein, MTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.82, a figure that is expected to reach 10.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vail Resorts Inc, MTN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.90% While, its Average True Range was 6.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.16% that was higher than 40.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.