Vaxart Inc (VXRT) average volume reaches $1.86M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.36% to $0.45, before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VXRT posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1372.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4173, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6460.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vaxart Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.67%, in contrast to 18.83% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s President, Chief Exec Officer bought 100,000 for 0.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.12% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -15.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vaxart Inc (VXRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.17.

In the same vein, VXRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc (VXRT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vaxart Inc, VXRT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million was inferior to the volume of 1.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0403.

Raw Stochastic average of Vaxart Inc (VXRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.15% that was lower than 108.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.