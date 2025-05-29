Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) surge 218.15% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.13% to $7.89, before settling in for the price of $7.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIGL posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$7.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $368.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.75.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.56%, in contrast to 35.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 20,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19 ’24, Company’s President and CEO bought 5,000 for 1.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 222,687 in total.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.29% and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50.

In the same vein, VIGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL)

[Vigil Neuroscience Inc, VIGL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 502.20% that was higher than 212.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.