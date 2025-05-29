Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.42 million

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.40% to $2.90, before settling in for the price of $2.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZLA posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$2.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $840.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Vizsla Silver Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 41.12% institutional ownership.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vizsla Silver Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.47% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 37.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, VZLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)

[Vizsla Silver Corp, VZLA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.35% that was lower than 63.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.