W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) PE Ratio stood at $32.41: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $62.84, before settling in for the price of $62.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPC posted a 52-week range of $52.91-$66.10.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.05.

W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. W. P. Carey Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 71.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’24, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 440 shares at the rate of 56.65, making the entire transaction reach 24,926 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,237. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’24, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 55.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,556. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,289 in total.

W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.38% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.41, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.83.

In the same vein, WPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [W. P. Carey Inc, WPC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.41 million was better the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.57% that was lower than 23.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.