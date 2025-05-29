W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) plunge -0.35% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.23% to $73.29, before settling in for the price of $74.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRB posted a 52-week range of $50.22-$76.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $379.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $296.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.13.

W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. W.R. Berkley Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.72%, in contrast to 69.86% institutional ownership.

W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Earnings and Revenue Records

W.R. Berkley Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.13% and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.99, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.98.

In the same vein, WRB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.31, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Going through the that latest performance of [W.R. Berkley Corp, WRB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.23 million was inferior to the volume of 1.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.05% that was lower than 26.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.