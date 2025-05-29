Webster Financial Corp (WBS) last month performance of 8.31% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.71% to $51.60, before settling in for the price of $52.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBS posted a 52-week range of $39.33-$63.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.14.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Webster Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.84%, in contrast to 88.68% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,200 for 50.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 111,764. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,620 in total.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.58% and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Webster Financial Corp (WBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.62, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.36.

In the same vein, WBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

[Webster Financial Corp, WBS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Webster Financial Corp (WBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.82% that was lower than 46.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.