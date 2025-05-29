Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) latest performance of -3.29% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.29% to $28.49, before settling in for the price of $29.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XENE posted a 52-week range of $26.74-$46.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 35.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.06%, in contrast to 97.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 24 ’25, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 22,468 shares at the rate of 40.20, making the entire transaction reach 903,214 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,302. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 16,315 for 40.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 660,806. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,302 in total.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.46% and is forecasted to reach -4.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 291.49.

In the same vein, XENE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, XENE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.49% that was higher than 53.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.