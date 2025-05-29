Xylem Inc (XYL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.80M

As on Wednesday, Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) started slowly as it slid -0.47% to $125.65, before settling in for the price of $126.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XYL posted a 52-week range of $100.47-$144.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $241.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $118.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.14.

Xylem Inc (XYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Xylem Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 95.52% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07 ’25, Company’s VP, Controller & CAO sold 4,119 for 128.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 527,978. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,950 in total.

Xylem Inc (XYL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xylem Inc (XYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.80, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.39.

In the same vein, XYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xylem Inc, XYL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was lower the volume of 1.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.65% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Xylem Inc (XYL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.91% that was lower than 28.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.